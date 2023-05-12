Fri, 12 May, 2023 - 15:39

Custom House Capital executives sentenced for 'sophisticated' operation to defraud investors

All of the offences occurred within the State on dates between October 1st, 2008, and July 15th, 2011
Custom House Capital executives sentenced for 'sophisticated' operation to defraud investors

Eimear Dodd

Four senior executives of Custom House Capital (CHC) have been sentenced for their roles in a “highly organised” and “sophisticated” operation to defraud investors in the firm over a decade ago.

The company's former chief executive Harry Cassidy (67) was handed a sentence of six years and 10 months by Judge Orla Crowe on Friday at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court.

Judge Crowe said victims were “systematically deceived in a sophisticated operation” which was carried out for over two years by people who owed them fiduciary duties. She said the offending was “most egregious”.

She handed John Whyte (53), former head of private clients, a sentence of four years. Paul Lavery (47), head of finance, received a sentence of three years, while John Mulholland (73), non-executive director, was handed a 12-month sentence.

Cassidy, of Clon Brugh, Aitkens Village, Stepaside, Dublin; Whyte, of Beechpark, Lucan, Dublin, and Lavery, of Rafeenan, Ballynod, Co Monaghan, pleaded guilty to conspiring with others to defraud investors in and clients and customers of CHC by intentionally misleading them as to where and/or how their assets had been placed, contrary to common law.

John Mulholland (73), of The Foxes Covert, Mount Juliet Estate, Thomastown, Co Kilkenny, pleaded guilty to one count of being neglectful in the discharge of his duty of as a non-executive director of CHC.

The court heard this was in relation to the commission by the company of acts of dishonestly by deception inducing clients to entrust funds to the company or to refrain from removing funds previously entrusted to the company with the intention of making gain for itself and causing loss to another.

All of the offences occurred within the State on dates between October 1st, 2008, and July 15th, 2011.

More in this section

Elderly woman dies in Clare house fire Elderly woman dies in Clare house fire
Dentists vote no confidence in Minister for Health as 1 in 6 waiting over three months for appointment Dentists vote no confidence in Minister for Health as 1 in 6 waiting over three months for appointment
What the papers say: Friday's front pages What the papers say: Friday's front pages
courtdublin circuit criminal courtcustom house capitalchcinvestmentsentencing
Man killed in Galway two-vehicle collision

Man killed in Galway two-vehicle collision

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

National Bike Week 2023 May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 May 13th – 21st 
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more