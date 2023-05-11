Woman 'with access to knives' tased during arrest in Limerick

By Cillian Sherlock, PA

Armed gardaí used a taser during the arrest of a woman for a weapons offence following an assault in Limerick.

The woman had “access to domestic knives” and was acting in a threatening manner, according to gardaí.

Gardaí were responding to reports of a woman acting in an erratic manner at a home on Clare Street on Wednesday at 11.15pm.

They discovered a man with minor injuries to his arm while the woman remained in the residence with another man.

Armed gardaí’s response to the situation included “the deployment of a taser”.

The woman was arrested for an offence under the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act 1990.

Both men received medical attention for minor injuries by paramedics.

Investigations are ongoing.