Thu, 11 May, 2023 - 15:17

Woman 'with access to knives' tased during arrest in Limerick

The woman was arrested for an offence under the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act 1990.
By Cillian Sherlock, PA

Armed gardaí used a taser during the arrest of a woman for a weapons offence following an assault in Limerick.

The woman had “access to domestic knives” and was acting in a threatening manner, according to gardaí.

Gardaí were responding to reports of a woman acting in an erratic manner at a home on Clare Street on Wednesday at 11.15pm.

They discovered a man with minor injuries to his arm while the woman remained in the residence with another man.

Armed gardaí’s response to the situation included “the deployment of a taser”.

The woman was arrested for an offence under the Firearms and Offensive Weapons Act 1990.

Both men received medical attention for minor injuries by paramedics.

Investigations are ongoing.

arrestirishan garda siochanaknivesirelandtaser
