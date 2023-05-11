Thu, 11 May, 2023 - 11:47

Dublin Airport needs third terminal to deal with congestion, says Pilots Association chief

The outgoing President of the Irish Airline Pilots Association (IALPA), Evan Cullen said a new terminal should be built near the N2, and should be run independently of the DAA.
Dublin Airport needs third terminal to deal with congestion, says Pilots Association chief

Kenneth Fox

The outgoing President of the Irish Airline Pilots Association (IALPA) says Dublin Airport needs a third terminal.

Evan Cullen said it is needed to tackle rising passenger numbers and congestion.

He believes a new terminal should be built near the N2, and should be run independently of the DAA.

Terminal 2 opened back in 2010 as a way to deal with long-haul fights and is now the gateway for US flights as it houses the pre-clearance facility.

Former chief executive of Aer Arann, Pádraig O'Céidigh, agreed that Dublin Airport needs another terminal: "We have 31-32 million passengers a year now going through it. 19 of every 20 people going in and out of Ireland go through Dublin Airport."

"The congestion is getting very significant, and it is very difficult for passengers coming in and out and particularly difficult for airlines to be honest with you."

In terms of who should build the new terminal he said: "I would not rule out allowing the DAA to tender for the contract as well if that is the situation. I think it should be a public tender and may the best person win it."

The news comes as March was another record month at both Cork and Dublin airports with 181,000 passengers and 2.48 million travelling through each airport respectively, according to the airports’ operator daa.

March passenger figures at Cork Airport reflect a 10.4 per cent increase on the same period last year and a 4.6 per cent increase on March 2019.

Meanwhile, a total of 2.48 million passengers went through Dublin Airport in March. That was 30,000 passengers higher than the number which went through in the previous busiest March in 2019 and 33 per cent higher than in March 2022.

During the month there were a total of 1.23 million arriving passengers at Dublin Airport and 1.25 million departing passengers.

More in this section

Daa claims councillors unlawfully prescribed aircraft noise mitigation measures Daa claims councillors unlawfully prescribed aircraft noise mitigation measures
Tánaiste says reduction of TV licence 'not on the cards' over GAAGO row Tánaiste says reduction of TV licence 'not on the cards' over GAAGO row
Patient who refused to sit up for meals choked to death, inquest told Patient who refused to sit up for meals choked to death, inquest told
daairelandialpathird terminaldubli airport
Annual rate of inflation eases to 7.2% in April

Annual rate of inflation eases to 7.2% in April

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

National Bike Week 2023 May 13th – 21st  National Bike Week 2023 May 13th – 21st 
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more