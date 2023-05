James Cox

Two men have been arrested after an armed robbery at a business in Drogheda, Co Louth.

A man armed with a knife entered the premises yesterday evening and threatened staff, before leaving with a sum of cash.

In a follow-up search, gardaí arrested two men, both aged in their 30s, who are currently detained at a garda station in Co. Louth.

They can be held for up to 24 hours.