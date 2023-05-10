Wed, 10 May, 2023 - 07:32

What the papers say: Wednesday's front pages

‘Trump is a sex abuser,’ the papers proclaim after a jury returned a verdict in the former US president’s civil case.
News from the US that former president Donald Trump has been found guilty of sexually abusing a woman leads many of Wednesday’s papers.

The Irish Times, Irish Daily Mirror and Irish Daily Mail lead with the news that Mr Trump sexually abused magazine writer E. Jean Carroll in the 1990s and then defamed her by branding her a liar. He must pay $5 million in damages, creating a legal setback for him as he campaigns to retake office in 2024.

Supermarkets are to be given a six-week ultimatum to bring down the cost of a basket of groceries, the Irish Examiner reports.

The Irish Daily Star features a photo story on Patsy Hutch, the brother of the recently acquitted Gerry Hutch.

The Irish Sun says RTÉ bosses are hoping that TV presenter Cat Deeley will sign a deal with broadcaster – her husband, Patrick Kielty, is rumoured to be the next Late Late Show host.

Victims are concerned after the British government advertised for a new £150,000 role to oversee Troubles investigations, the Belfast Telegraph reports.

Donald Trump also dominates coverage in the British papers.

“Trump is a sex abuser,” Metro declares, with The Guardian and The Daily Telegraph also reporting Mr Trump was found to have sexually abused but not raped the advice columnist in a Manhattan department store in the 1990s.

Elsewhere, the i says the Archbishop of Canterbury is poised to make a major intervention by criticising the British government’s highly contentious laws to stop the small boat Channel crossings.

The Daily Express writes that there are 7,000 needless diabetes deaths every year amid the “catastrophic” obesity crisis.

The compensation bill for those affected by the NHS blood contamination scandal could reach £10 billion, the Financial Times reports.

The Times says Britain is set to blacklist Russia’s Wagner mercenary group as a terrorist organisation.

And the Daily Star writes that Russia has tried to spark a “real life Star Wars” by claiming the Americans never landed on the Moon.

