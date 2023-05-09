Tue, 09 May, 2023 - 08:25

What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

Tuesday's front pages
What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

Hotel bed shortages due to accommodating refugees leading to 10,000 tourism jobs being displaced, and RTÉ nearing a deal on the next Late Late Show host are among the topics on Tuesday's front pages.

The Irish Times leads with a story on the hotel bed shortages due to refugee accommodation.

The Irish Examiner leads with a story on Tánaiste Micheál Martin's criticism of pay-to-view GAA games.

Patrick Kielty is a "done deal" to be the next Late Late Show host, according to the Irish Independent.

The Echo leads with a story on a Co Cork Leaving Cert student who joked about drink-driving before crashing into a wall, with a number of his friends who were in the vehicle injured.

The controversy over GAAGO makes the front pages of the Irish Daily Star and Irish Sun. 

One in four people are in arrears on their gas bill, according to the Irish Daily Mail.

The Herald leads with a story on a prison officer who was stabbed by a Mountjoy inmate's attempted escape.

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph leads with a story on an Antrim man's quest for justice after he was sexually abused by his parents.

The Irish News leads with a story on a father and son arrested over an armed hijacking.

As most of Britain goes back to work after the coronation weekend, many of the UK papers feature the official portrait of the newly-crowned King Charles.

The Sun, the Daily Express, Metro and The Times all depict Charles on the throne in his full regalia.

Also carrying the coronation portrait of the king in all his splendour, the Daily Mirror reports on the cost-of-living crisis, writing that two million households are “being ground down by unrelenting high prices”.

While The  Daily Telegraph says patients will soon be able to receive prescriptions from pharmacies without having to go through a GP.

Elsewhere, the i says MPs are demanding high street banks stop profiting from “unfair” mortgage interest rates.

The Daily Mail claims former UK prime minister Boris Johnson “squared” up to the then-Prince Charles over the latter’s alleged criticism of the UK government’s plan to send refugees to Rwanda.

Artificial Intelligence risks “undermining the fabric of our society” because people will no longer be able to tell the difference between truth and lies, according to Britain’s former cyber security chief, the Daily Star says.

And the Financial Times writes that water company dividends have doubled despite the furore over sewerage outflows.

More in this section

Violent criminal who hacked pensioner to death with axe jailed for life Violent criminal who hacked pensioner to death with axe jailed for life
All GAA games should be free-to-air, says Tánaiste amid criticism of GAAGO All GAA games should be free-to-air, says Tánaiste amid criticism of GAAGO
Number of people on Live Register falls marginally amid record low unemployment Number of people on Live Register falls marginally amid record low unemployment
irish examinerthe guardianirish independentthe irish timesbelfast telegraphfinancial timespressmetroeditionsdaily expressthe timesthe independentirish daily starirish sunirish daily mailthe echothe irish newsthe telegraphthe herald
Court appoints provisional liquidators to Cork-based investment fund

Court appoints provisional liquidators to Cork-based investment fund

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more