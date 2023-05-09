What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

Hotel bed shortages due to accommodating refugees leading to 10,000 tourism jobs being displaced, and RTÉ nearing a deal on the next Late Late Show host are among the topics on Tuesday's front pages.

The Irish Times leads with a story on the hotel bed shortages due to refugee accommodation.

The Irish Examiner leads with a story on Tánaiste Micheál Martin's criticism of pay-to-view GAA games.

Patrick Kielty is a "done deal" to be the next Late Late Show host, according to the Irish Independent.

The Echo leads with a story on a Co Cork Leaving Cert student who joked about drink-driving before crashing into a wall, with a number of his friends who were in the vehicle injured.

The controversy over GAAGO makes the front pages of the Irish Daily Star and Irish Sun.

Tuesday's front page

Today's front page of The Irish Sun

One in four people are in arrears on their gas bill, according to the Irish Daily Mail.

One in four people are in arrears on their gas bill, according to the Irish Daily Mail.

The Herald leads with a story on a prison officer who was stabbed by a Mountjoy inmate's attempted escape.

In the North, the Belfast Telegraph leads with a story on an Antrim man's quest for justice after he was sexually abused by his parents.

The Irish News leads with a story on a father and son arrested over an armed hijacking.

Today's #FrontPage



Father and son arrested over armed hijacking



Patrick's 'life of active action' a lesson to us all



Read: https://t.co/JyzDL4zLBq



Subscribe: https://t.co/y5tlLNKqEJ



Home Delivery: https://t.co/I1gVh0j2z1 pic.twitter.com/HNTNKylNlt — The Irish News (@irish_news) May 9, 2023

As most of Britain goes back to work after the coronation weekend, many of the UK papers feature the official portrait of the newly-crowned King Charles.

The Sun, the Daily Express, Metro and The Times all depict Charles on the throne in his full regalia.

On tomorrow's front page: King Charles and Queen Camilla thank Britons for 'greatest coronation gift' as official portraits released

Tomorrow's Paper Today 📰



'Thank you each and everyone'



King Charles' message to the nation as his coronation weekend comes to a close

Gown jewels: Charles and Camilla's first official photos

The Times: Thank you, each and every one

Also carrying the coronation portrait of the king in all his splendour, the Daily Mirror reports on the cost-of-living crisis, writing that two million households are “being ground down by unrelenting high prices”.

While The Daily Telegraph says patients will soon be able to receive prescriptions from pharmacies without having to go through a GP.

The front page of today's Daily Telegraph:



'PM: skip the GP for common illnesses'



Sign up for the Front Page newsletterhttps://t.co/x8AV4OoUh6 pic.twitter.com/QkXn4yOkbJ — The Telegraph (@Telegraph) May 8, 2023

Elsewhere, the i says MPs are demanding high street banks stop profiting from “unfair” mortgage interest rates.

Tuesday's front page: Pass on higher interest rates to savers, big banks told

The Daily Mail claims former UK prime minister Boris Johnson “squared” up to the then-Prince Charles over the latter’s alleged criticism of the UK government’s plan to send refugees to Rwanda.

Artificial Intelligence risks “undermining the fabric of our society” because people will no longer be able to tell the difference between truth and lies, according to Britain’s former cyber security chief, the Daily Star says.

Tuesday's Front Page 📰



Spy boss warns AI fakery 'n lies may destroy society



WE'RE IN A REAL MESS 🤖 BUT WHO CAN TELL? 🤔



READ MORE: https://t.co/1UQ6Yq0XEY#TomorrowsPaperToday pic.twitter.com/ZvrY85qnDm — Daily Star (@dailystar) May 8, 2023

And the Financial Times writes that water company dividends have doubled despite the furore over sewerage outflows.