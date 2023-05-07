Earthquake felt in parts of Co Donegal

James Cox

An earthquake was felt in parts of Co Donegal on Saturday.

The Irish National Seismic Network has confirmed a 2.5 magnitude quake was felt near Glenveagh National Park on Saturday morning.

The INSN it received reports that the event was felt throughout the Donegal area, and was recorded by seismic stations across the country.

Photo: Irish National Seismic Network

INSN detect and locate earthquakes in and near Ireland, but it also detects large earthquakes that happen anywhere around the world.

It is asking people who felt Saturday's quake to make a report on its website.