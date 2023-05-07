Sun, 07 May, 2023 - 13:16

Earthquake felt in parts of Co Donegal

An earthquake was felt in parts of Co Donegal on Saturday
Earthquake felt in parts of Co Donegal

James Cox

An earthquake was felt in parts of Co Donegal on Saturday.

The Irish National Seismic Network has confirmed a 2.5 magnitude quake was felt near Glenveagh National Park on Saturday morning.

The INSN it received reports that the event was felt throughout the Donegal area, and was recorded by seismic stations across the country.

Photo: Irish National Seismic Network

INSN detect and locate earthquakes in and near Ireland, but it also detects large earthquakes that happen anywhere around the world.

It is asking people who felt Saturday's quake to make a report on its website.

More in this section

Gun salute marks coronation celebrations in Northern Ireland Gun salute marks coronation celebrations in Northern Ireland
What the papers say: Saturday's front pages What the papers say: Saturday's front pages
Fine Gael falls to 20% in opinion poll, increase in Fianna Fáil support Fine Gael falls to 20% in opinion poll, increase in Fianna Fáil support
donegalearthquakeirish national seismic network
What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

What the papers say: Sunday's front pages

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador Ten minutes with Stephanie O’Callaghan, Origin Green Ambassador
Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more