Thu, 04 May, 2023 - 06:18

Trump: Impasse over post-Brexit trade in Northern Ireland ‘tough to resolve’

The former US president spoke about the issue as he arrived at his golf resort in Doonbeg, Co Clare.
Trump: Impasse over post-Brexit trade in Northern Ireland ‘tough to resolve’

By Cillian Sherlock, PA

Donald Trump has said the impasse over post-Brexit trade in Northern Ireland will be a “tough one” to resolve but insisted “we have to work it out”.

The former US president commented on the deadlock at Stormont as he spoke to reporters on arrival at his Doonbeg golf resort in Co Clare on Wednesday evening.

Asked by the PA news agency for his view on efforts to resolve the long-running issue, Mr Trump said: “Well we’re going to see, they’re negotiating and we’re going to see, there are a lot of negotiations going on in Ireland and other places right now, but it’s going be a tough one.

“It’s not an easy one. We have to work it out.”

Donald Trump visit to Ireland
The motorcade of Donald Trump arrives at Trump International Golf Links & Hotel in Doonbeg. Photo: Brian Lawless/PA. 

The DUP is blocking devolution at Stormont as part of its protest against Brexit’s Northern Ireland Protocol.

The protocol was agreed by the UK and the EU to ensure a free-flowing Irish land border after Brexit.

It did that by creating new regulatory and customs checks on the movement of goods from Great Britain into Northern Ireland.

Many unionists are vehemently opposed to arrangements they contend have undermined Northern Ireland’s place within the UK.

The Windsor Framework recently struck by London and Brussels sought to reduce red tape on goods entering Northern Ireland from Great Britain.

The DUP has said the new accord does not go far enough to address its concerns around sovereignty and the application of EU law in Northern Ireland.

The party insists it will not return to powersharing at Stormont until it secures further assurances from the London government on Northern Ireland’s place within the UK internal market.

More in this section

Roscommon eviction trial: Jury told about items found day after alleged attack Roscommon eviction trial: Jury told about items found day after alleged attack
Let our loved ones rest in peace, families tell Stardust inquest Let our loved ones rest in peace, families tell Stardust inquest
Price wars: Supermarkets cut cost of butter amid concern from farmers Price wars: Supermarkets cut cost of butter amid concern from farmers
donald trumptrumpbrexitpoliticsstormontnorthern ireland protocol
Taoiseach urges respect for British monarchy amid RTÉ coverage row

Taoiseach urges respect for British monarchy amid RTÉ coverage row

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'
“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more