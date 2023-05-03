Mother accused of daughter's attempted murder finding time in prison 'extremely difficult'

Gordon Deegan

A 46-year-old mother accused of attempting to murder her eight-year-old daughter is finding her time on remand in prison “extremely difficult”, a court has heard.

The woman appeared in court for the fourth time in court in connection the charge of attempting to murder her daughter at temporary accommodation in Co Clare where they were staying on September 27th, 2022.

At Ennis District Court on Wednesday, Sgt Louis Moloney asked for more time to serve the Book of Evidence, seeking an extension to May 24th.

Solicitor Tara Godfrey, defending, said: “I can appreciate that the State does need this amount of time in preparing a Book of Evidence, it is a complicated matter, but my client is finding her time in custody extremely difficult.

“I have a psychiatric report that I can hand in and ask the State to do everything in its power to expedite the making of the Book of Evidence.”

During the brief hearing, the accused had the assistance of a Russian interpreter.

The court previously extended the accused's legal aid certificate to cover a forensic psychiatric report after Ms Godfrey stated her client “had been in psychiatric in-patient treatment from September up to the date she was brought to the Garda Station, so we have a chain of custody of my client since the alleged event”.

The woman appeared via video-link from the women’s wing at Limerick Prison, where she is currently being held. At the end of Wednesday's hearing, the woman said 'thank you' before the video link was cut.

The accused was arrested and brought to Ennis Garda station for questioning on March 14th and brought before a special sitting of Ennis District Court the following day when she was charged.

The accused made “no reply” after charge and caution.

Judge Mary Larkin remanded the woman in custody to appear again at Ennis District Court on May 24th.