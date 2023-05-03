Wed, 03 May, 2023 - 16:20

Ukrainian refugees will not have to leave Cahersiveen after arrangements finalised

This will involve a number of BOTPs staying at Skellig Star, others moving within Cahersiveen, while others, who wish to do so, will move to Tralee. 
Anne Lucey

The Department with responsibility for refugees has “finalised arrangements” with regard to stalled plans to replace Ukrainian refugees beneficiaries of the EU temporary international protection order, with asylum seekers in Cahersiveen Co Kerry it has said.

There had been a public outcry locally over the weekend and following appeals by local representatives, Ukrainians and the wider community a pause had been placed on the plans to remove some 80 Ukrainians including 10 school going children from their accommodation at the Skellig Accommodation Centre and replace them with asylum seekers.

However, in a statement this afternoon the Department of Children and Integration said no one who does not wish to move need do so.

Some people seeking international protection will be placed in the hotel, and it will now become a mixed use facility.“The Department has finalised arrangements in relation to Cahersiveen.

This will involve a number of BOTPs staying at Skellig Star, others moving within Cahersiveen, while others, who wish to do so, will move to Tralee.

This will ensure availability of some beds in Skellig Star for IP applicants.

The Skellig Star applied for and was successful in tendering to provide International Protection accommodation and these moves are necessary in order to maximise all available accommodation for IP applicants, given the severe shortage currently.

The hotel will now be used as a mixed use facility to accommodate international protection applicants and beneficiaries of temporary protection (BOTPs),” the statement said.

The confirmation has been widely welcomed in Cahersiveen where a blockade on buses removing the refugees was planned.

