Relocation of Ukrainian refugees halted after local outcry

Anne Lucey

The planned relocation of Ukrainian refugees in Co Kerry to create accommodation for asylum seekers has been "paused" following the intervention of Minister for Education Norma Foley.

The move came after appeals by local representatives and businesses in Cahersiveen.

There are around 200 Ukrainian refugees under a temporary protection order at the Skellig Accommodation Centre, which includes hotel and self-catering apartments for families and singles in the south Kerry town.

Just under half the Ukrainian residents were informed on Friday they were to be moved out amid what the Department of Integration said was a "severe" shortage of accommodation for international protection applicants.

Some 40 of the Ukrainian residents were to remain in the area but 40 were also be moved to Tralee at 12pm on Tuesday. This included about 10 children who are attending schools in Cahersiveen.

Appeals by employers, local councillors and the community were made directly this weekend to Minister for Integration Roderic O'Gorman and to the local Fianna Fáil TD Ms Foley.

A spokesperson for Ms Foley on Monday said "a pause" had been placed on the relocation of the Ukrainian residents until there is further discussion.

Ms Foley was "more than conscious" of the points raised and had directly intervened with Mr O'Gorman, her spokeperson said.

"Minister O'Gorman has confirmed that no residents will be moved on Tuesday, as previously suggested. This will facilitate further consultation on the matter," they said.

The Ukrainian provision at the Skellig Accommodation Centre, previously known as the Skellig Star, was on an interim basis, it also emerged over the weekend.

The planned relocation caused great upset in the community, Fianna Fáil councillor Norma Moriarty said.

"There are very few towns who have taken a 40 per cent increase in population and made a real success in terms of integration and that didn't happen by accident. This has stemmed from a huge level of energy and commitment," Ms Moriarty said, referring to both the professional and volunteer input.

There are fears now that much of that spirit will be undermined, she said, and the community was appealing to the Minister and his department to "leave well enough alone" and leave the families stay and not undermine the good work that had been done.

Some of the people facing relocation are working in Cahersiveen, Fianna Fáil councillor Michael Cahill said. They are also involved in sporting and social organisations, he said.