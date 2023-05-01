Mon, 01 May, 2023 - 13:28

‘Reckless’ arson attacks in Co Down investigated by police

A petrol bomb was thrown at a car in Newtownards and a car was set alight in Ballywalter.
By Rebecca Black, PA

Two “reckless” arson attacks in Co Down are being investigated by police.

A petrol bomb was thrown at a car in the driveway of a house in Newtownards and a car was set alight in Ballywalter in the early hours of Monday.

A police spokesperson said they received a report a car had been set alight and destroyed on Main Street in Ballywalter at around 12.55am.

At around 1am, police received a report a petrol bomb had been thrown at a car parked in the driveway of a property in the Weavers Grange area of Newtownards.

A police spokesperson said it is “extremely fortunate that no-one was injured in what can only be described as reckless attacks that could have resulted in more serious consequences”.

“Both incidents are being treated as arson and officers are investigating a number of lines of inquiry in relation to the fires,” they said.

“Anyone who may have seen anyone suspicious in the area at the time of the fire or anyone with dash-cam or CCTV footage that could assist with enquiries is asked to contact police on 101 quoting reference 77 of 01/05/23.”

There have been a number of attacks in recent months linked to a dispute between drugs gangs connected with loyalist paramilitaries in Co Down.

Police have not yet said if they believe Monday’s attacks are believed to be connected with the earlier incidents.

