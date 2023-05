By Rebecca Black, PA

A man has been arrested following a collision close to a Belfast police station.

A number of homes close to Castlereagh station were evacuated following the incident, which involved one vehicle.

A PSNI spokesperson said one man was arrested and is in police custody.

Roads were closed on Monday morning between Orangefield Crescent and Ladas Drive, and at Bellsbridge roundabout on the Cregagh Road.