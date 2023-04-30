Sun, 30 Apr, 2023 - 09:00

Close to 12,000 people in emergency accomodation at the end of March

There were 1,639 families accessing emergency accommodation at the end of Quarter 1 2022, an increase of 45 families (3 per cent) on  Quarter 4 2022.
Kenneth Fox

There were 11,988 individuals accessing emergency accommodation at the end of March 2023.

New figures from the Department of Housing show an increase of 356 people or 3 per cent on Q4 2022. It is also an increase of 2,163 people or 22 per cent on Q1 2022.

The department said the largest number of families in emergency accomodation recorded to date was 1,778 in July 2018.

In terms of those who exited emergency accomodation, a total of 1,454 adults, as well as their dependants, exited due to a tenancy.

This was a decrease of 3 per cent on Quarter 4 2022, and a year-on-year increase of 15.1 per cent.

676 adults exited emergency accommodation across Quarter 1, an increase of 74 (13 per cent) on the same period last year.

778 adults were prevented from entering emergency accommodation across Quarter 1, an increase of 118 (18 per cent) on the same period last year.

They said as a result of an enhanced level of data now being reported in regional performance reports, the Department can provide data on family presentations, preventions and exits.

They found the total number of families presenting has fallen by 8 per cent when compared to the same period last year (from 729 to 669)

The net number of new families entering emergency accommodation has decreased by 22 per cent when compared to the same period last year (from 466 to 363).

The number of families prevented from entering emergency accommodation by means of a social housing support has increased by 16 per cent when compared to the same period last year (from 263 to 306).

The department said Housing First provides housing and wrap-around supports to rough sleepers and long-term users of emergency accommodation with complex health needs.

A new National Implementation Plan, which provides for a further 1,319 tenancies covering the period 2022-2026, was published in December 2021.

In Quarter 1, 60 new Housing First tenancies commenced. 309 tenancies have been established under the current their plan.

irelandmarchemergency accommodationdepartment of housingfamiliesadults
