Man arrested over attending party with Gerard Hutch released without charge

Kenneth Fox

A man arrested in connection with an investigation involving the Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission has been released without charge.

The man who is aged in his 60's was detained on Thursday in connection with allegations of withholding information.

The arrest followed the resignation of a GSOC investigator who is alleged to have attended a party at which Gerry 'The Monk' Hutch was present, hours after being found not guilty of the Regency Hotel murder.

Gardaí say the man has now been released without charge, and a file is being prepared for the DPP.