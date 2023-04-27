Thu, 27 Apr, 2023 - 16:25

Three dead and four others in hospital after road crash in Co Tyrone

It is understood a minivan with several passengers and a lorry were involved in the collision.
Three dead and four others in hospital after road crash in Co Tyrone

Press Association

Three people have been killed and four taken to hospital after a serious collision in Co Tyrone.

It is understood one of the vehicles involved was a minibus containing a number of people.

The incident, which also involved a lorry, occurred on the A5 Tullyvar road just outside Aughnacloy on Thursday morning.

Colm Gildernew, Sinn Féin MLA for Fermanagh and South Tyrone, extended his sympathies to the families of the victims.

“First and foremost my thoughts are with everyone involved in today’s tragic accident here on the A5 just outside Aughnacloy,” he said.

“This news will devastate families and communities and friends and my thoughts are with each and every one of them.”

Mr Gildernew said the road where the accident occurred needs to be made safer.

“The A5 is a road that has seen multiple tragedies over many years and each and every one of those tragedies is an individual disaster for every family and community involved, and it is time that we see this A5 road completed and made safe to allow people to travel on it in safety,” he said.

SDLP West Tyrone MLA Daniel McCrossan said the victims were from the Strabane area.

He said the local community had been “devastated” by the tragedy.

“The accident in Aughnacloy, that has claimed the lives of three local people from this community and left a number of others seriously injured, is an unspeakable tragedy that has devastated a number of families in this area and left the wider community shocked and heartbroken,” he said.

“I know a number of those involved in this crash and our thoughts and prayers go out to them and their families as they come to terms with what’s happened.

“There’s little we can say to provide any kind of comfort at such a terrible time, but I know the entire community will rally around them in their time of need.

“I am absolutely heartbroken for the families involved, this is a needless loss of life that has devastated our community and hit everyone very hard.”

More in this section

Minister for Housing intervenes over land zoning plans for housing in Clare Minister for Housing intervenes over land zoning plans for housing in Clare
People with financial difficulties urged to avoid short-term credit options People with financial difficulties urged to avoid short-term credit options
Asylum seeker fails to show rights were breached by transfer to Midlands, court rules Asylum seeker fails to show rights were breached by transfer to Midlands, court rules
tyroneroad deathsroad crasha5aughnacloy
Judge refuses debt fund's request to add widow's house and land to possession application

Judge refuses debt fund's request to add widow's house and land to possession application

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event Better career paths start at MTU Business Academy open event
MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'
“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more