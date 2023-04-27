Tánaiste criticises website that broke Niall Collins story

James Cox

Tánaiste Micheál Martin has criticised The Ditch, the website that broke the story about Niall Collins' wife's purchase of a site in Patrickswell, Limerick in 2008.

Micheál Martin said the Dáil should not become a "slave" to what he describes as "organised political campaigns" by the news outlet.

The online platform published a series of articles surrounding Minister of State Collins, and the decision by Limerick Council to sell land on the open market in 2007.

Mr Collins will make a statement this afternoon in relation to this issue, but will not be answering questions from the opposition.

Mr Martin said he doesn't believe The Ditch is an independent news outlet.

"The whole agenda is; create the campaign, get to the paid ads, get it trending, attack media if they don't cover it... and then get into the Dáil for questions and answers.

"Well, we'll take our call on this, and we'll make our judgement call on this as to the balance on how we approach it in terms of questions and things like that. But I'm very clear now what's going on here... there's a political organisation out there, it's not an independent media platform by any stretch of the imagination."

Mr Collins is due to address the Dáil at 1.45pm.