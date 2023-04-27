Motorcyclist (20s) dies in single-vehicle collision in Cavan

James Cox

A motorcyclist has been killed in a road traffic collision in Co Cavan.

It happened at around 8pm on Wednesday on the R165 at Cornakill in Kingscourt.

There was no other vehicle involved and gardaí say the motorcyclist, who was aged in his 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His body has now been taken to the morgue at Cavan General Hospital where a postmortem will be carried out later today.

The road remains closed while a forensic collision investigation is carried out.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses and particularly want to hear from anyone in the area at the time who may have dashcam footage.