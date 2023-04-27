Around 100 Irish citizens remain in Sudan amid conflict

James Cox

Officials in Dublin and Nairobi, Kenya, are continuing to support Irish citizens who remain in Sudan but want to leave.

Around 100 Irish citizens remain in the conflict-hit African country while a fragile ceasefire holds.

A total of 88 Irish citizens have been rescued - with the help of other countries - since the situation deteriorated.

Some who've returned have described bombings and shelling in neighbouring buildings while they were in the capital Khartoum.

Concern’s country director for Sudan AKM Musha is one of those who managed to flee, and said the journey out was difficult.

Mr Musha told Newstalk: “People are still trying to escape and taking all these risks. Even before the fighting, there was a humanitarian crisis; 15 million are in need of humanitarian support… and the humanitarian crisis is looming for the people who are remaining here.”

While the work of Concern has been suspended due to the violence, Mr Musha hopes the charity can resume helping people in the country soon.

“We are evacuating but it is a temporary measure; our staff are remaining here in a relatively safe place and we are ready to resume our operation any time - that is the most important requirement for the Sudanese people who are suffering a lot.”