Man arrested as part of inquiry into Gsoc investigator attending Hutch party

A man has been arrested in connection with the inquiry into a Garda Síochána Ombudsman Commission (Gsoc) investigator attending a party for Dublin criminal Gerard Hutch.

The man, aged in his 60s, was arrested on Thursday morning on suspicion of an offence contrary to section 81 of the Garda Síochána Act 2005. That section relates to members of Gsoc disclosing information obtained in carrying out their duties if the disclosure is likely to have a harmful effect.

He is being detained at a garda station in the east of the country.

Gardaí also carried out a search at a home in the Dublin 3 area.

The party was held just hours after Mr Hutch was acquitted by the Special Criminal Court for the 2016 Regency Hotel murder of David Byrne.

The Gsoc investigator resigned after he told colleagues that he had been at the party.

On Wednesday Minister for Justice Simon Harris said a review into Gsoc’s “processes and procedures” will be carried out by an independent examiner, yet to be selected.