Wed, 26 Apr, 2023 - 12:45

Irish side Emerald Warriors bringing 100 people to LGBT+ rugby tournament

Emerald Warriors rugby club will be travelling with 100 plus players, coaches, medics, physios, team co-ordinators and supporters to the Union Cup in Birmingham.

James Cox

Emerald Warriors rugby club will be travelling with 100 plus players, coaches, medics, physios, team co-ordinators and supporters to the Union Cup in Birmingham.

The Union Cup is a biennial LGBT+ rugby tournament, its aim is to make sporting accessible for LGBT+ individuals, the tournament is "a celebration of equality, inclusivity, and sportsmanship".

The tournament was first held in 2005, in Montpellier France and was last hosted in Dublin in 2019. It will be hosted this year by the Birmingham Bulls RFC from April 27th to 30th.

This will be the largest group of Emeral Warriors members who have travelled to the Union Cup. Four teams will compete in this year’s Union Cup, and for the first time Emeral Warriors will have their Women’s team representing the club and Ireland in the tournament.

Emeral Warriors Azure team.

Club president Richie Fagan said: “Bursting with PRIDE, the incredible work ethic of our members over the past few months in preparation for Union Cup is paying off. We have never travelled with such a large and diverse membership, an incredible milestone for us, as we head into our club’s 20th anniversary."

Azure captain Jessica Elmes said: "I'm absolutely honoured to be captaining Emerald Warriors first female identifying team as we
represent our club and country at Union Cup in Birmingham. Many of us had never played rugby before and it's incredible to see how far we've come in just 10 short weeks, thanks to the enthusiasm, dedication and commitment of our coaches and players.

"I'm immensely proud of our Azure team and can't wait to see how it comes together on the pitch this weekend!"

More in this section

Man admits false imprisonment and bleach assault on woman in Limerick Man admits false imprisonment and bleach assault on woman in Limerick
Five people arrested in investigation targeting crime gangs impersonating gardaí Five people arrested in investigation targeting crime gangs impersonating gardaí
Proposed Dublin elective hospital site 'would have cost a lot', says Donnelly Proposed Dublin elective hospital site 'would have cost a lot', says Donnelly
rugbyunion cupemeral warriors
Decision-making support service launched as part of new safeguarding laws

Decision-making support service launched as part of new safeguarding laws

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'
“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"
Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more