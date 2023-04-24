Mon, 24 Apr, 2023 - 18:00

Man loses appeal against conviction for sexual abuse of younger sisters

The judges said they had not been persuaded of the merit of the grounds of the appeal launched by the man’s legal team
Man loses appeal against conviction for sexual abuse of younger sisters

Ryan Dunne

A 62-year-old man who sexually abused his two young sisters as children over a seven-year period more than 40 years ago has lost an appeal against his conviction and five-year prison sentence.

At the Court of Appeal on Monday, Ms Justice Isobel Kennedy said she and her fellow judges, Mr Justice Patrick McCarthy and Ms Justice Aileen Donnelly, had not been persuaded of the merit on any of the grounds of the appeal launched by the man’s legal team, who raised a number of issues, including the risk of an unfair trial due to the offences having taken place more than four decades ago.

In September 2021, the appellant was convicted by a Central Criminal Court jury, sitting in Tullamore, Co Offaly, of one count of rape and 12 counts of indecent assault between 1974 and 1981 and was sentenced to five years in prison by Ms Justice Carmel Stewart.

The appellant, who cannot be named to protect the identity of the victims, was aged between 14 and 21 at the time of the offending, and his victims were five and 10 years younger than him respectively.

The younger of the two sisters was sexually abused by him at three different addresses during her childhood.

She gave evidence during his trial that on one occasion in 1977, the man entered her room dressed as Santa Clause in a karate suit and caused her to masturbate him.

He continued to abuse her at different addresses, digitally penetrating her and forcing her to perform oral sex on him.

The woman said she stopped speaking because of this abuse, and her mother confirmed that she was mute for a period during childhood. The victim said she was raped by her brother on the same day he announced his engagement in 1981.

The older of the two sisters gave evidence that the appellant had sexually abused her when she was eight or nine. She said he would perform oral sex on her and masturbate while doing so, and on occasion he would read to her from a pornographic book. She said that he raped her when she was 11 or 12.

Admissions

During the trial, the appellant maintained that he was residing elsewhere during the incidents of abuse.

He made no admissions regarding the younger sister but said he touched the other sister’s vagina externally on a number of occasions.

His lawyers launched the appeal against his conviction on a number of grounds, including that the trial judge should have directed separate trials be held for the allegations of each complainant; that there was a risk of an unfair trial due to the passage of more than 40 years; and that the trial judge amended the indictment after all the evidence had been heard.

Delivering the Court of Appeal's judgment, Ms Justice Kennedy said: "We are not persuaded that there is merit in the criticism that the judge failed to fully and conscientiously exercise her discretion."

She said the court was not persuaded that the trial judge erred in her approach to the issue of separate trials nor erred in her ruling.

Ms Justice Kennedy said that there was nothing to suggest any unfairness to the appellant. Accordingly, the appeal was dismissed.

If you have been affected by any of the issues raised in this article, you can call the national 24-hour Rape Crisis Helpline at 1800-77 8888, access text service and webchat options at drcc.ie/services/helpline/, or visit Rape Crisis Help. 

In the case of an emergency, always dial 999/112. 

More in this section

High Court orders caravans to vacate grounds of historical Tipperary property High Court orders caravans to vacate grounds of historical Tipperary property
Court of Appeal overturns decision to quash Commissioner's dismissal of probationer garda Court of Appeal overturns decision to quash Commissioner's dismissal of probationer garda
Former sports coach accused of sex assault claimed complainants 'tutored' by others Former sports coach accused of sex assault claimed complainants 'tutored' by others
appealcourt of appealsexual abusejudges
'Partition is very much reflected in media', says press ombudsman

'Partition is very much reflected in media', says press ombudsman

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction' MC2: 'Four-day week boosts our efficiency and client satisfaction'
“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"
Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more