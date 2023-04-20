Thu, 20 Apr, 2023 - 11:40

Government balance returns to surplus driven by increased tax revenue

The Government recorded an €8 billion surplus last year following two successive years of deficits
Government balance returns to surplus driven by increased tax revenue

Muireann Duffy

The Government balance returned to a surplus last year, after two successive years of deficits.

Figures from the Central Statistics Office (CSO) show a general government balance of €8 billion was recorded for 2022, the highest surplus noted with the series began in 1995.

The surplus was aided by an increase in government revenue, which increased by €16.6 billion to €115.5 billion.

Government expenditure also increased, with an addition €1.8 billion spent compared to 2019, bringing total expenditure last year to €107.5 billion.

Photo: Central Statistics Office

The CSO also noted that gross general government debt fell to €224.8 billion, down from €236.1 billion the previous year.

Gross Domestic Product (GDP) - a measure of the size of the economy - also continued to rise, increasing from €426.3 billion in 2021 to €402.6 billion last year.

"The increase in total revenue was very much driven by increased tax revenue which was €13.3 billion larger in 2022 than in 2021," the CSO's Tom Fitzgerald said.

He added that the increased expenditure was largely due to "increased compensation of employees and intermediate consumption with reductions in the level of subsidies in the year".

More in this section

Medical college advises against using ‘environmentally damaging’ anaesthetic gas Medical college advises against using ‘environmentally damaging’ anaesthetic gas
Limerick schoolboy died from massive blood loss after attack by uncle, inquest hears Limerick schoolboy died from massive blood loss after attack by uncle, inquest hears
Pro-choice activists call for end to three day waiting period for abortions Pro-choice activists call for end to three day waiting period for abortions
csocentral statistics officegovernment spendinggovernment debtbalancesurplus balance
Roscommon eviction trial: Accused told gardaí he never harmed anyone in his life

Roscommon eviction trial: Accused told gardaí he never harmed anyone in his life

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"
Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless
Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more