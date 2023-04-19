Republicans label Biden visit 'taxpayer-funded vacation to Ireland'

James Cox

Republicans have criticised US president Joe Biden's recent visit to Ireland, labelling it a "taxpayer-funded vacation to Ireland".

The 'RNC Research Group' is funded by the Republican National Committee. It states this as its purpose: "Exposing the lies, hypocrisy, and failed far-left policies of Joe Biden and the Democrat Party."

On its Twitter page, the group shared a clip from Mr Biden's speech in Ballina, Co Mayo, which took place in front of St Muredach’s Cathedral on the last day of his visit.

The caption along with the footage read: "BIDEN recaps the last day of his taxpayer-funded vacation to Ireland: "My son, Hunter, and my sister, Valerie, and I made several stops across Mayo today..."

The group appeared to be taking aim at Mr Biden for taking his son Hunter and sister Valerie on the trip, despite the fact it is common for US presidents to be joined by family and friends on foreign trips.

Mr Biden's predecessor, Republican president Donald Trump, often travelled with his sons Donald Jr and Eric. He was also often joined by his daughter Ivanka, and son-in-law Jared Kushner, who served as White House advisers.

There is also a pinned tweet at the top of the RNC Research Group's page with a clip of Mr Biden and President Michael D Higgins at Áras an Uachtaráin.

It's unclear what the point of this is, but seems to be indicating Mr Biden was serious as he joked: "I'm not going home. I'm staying here."

BIDEN in Ireland: "I'm not going home. I'm staying here." pic.twitter.com/sC58jXkP1x — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 13, 2023

Democratic congressman Brendan Boyle replied to the messages in support of Mr Biden.

He wrote: "Ireland is our closest ally in the EU. Unfortunate to now see the @GOP calling a visit to a key ally merely a 'vacation' as the US-Ireland relationship has been bipartisan. Regardless of party, it’s great for 🇺🇸 to see our president get this enthusiastic welcome abroad."