Wed, 19 Apr, 2023 - 07:33

Questions still remain over Sinn Féin's links to Jonathan Dowdall

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tánaiste Micheál Martin, have called on Ms McDonald to provide clarity after it was claimed that Sinn Féin officials discussed a 2011 shooting incident at Dowdall’s uncle’s home.
Kenneth Fox

Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald is under renewed pressure to fully explain her relationship with criminal Jonathan Dowdall following claims her party had “more than an inkling” about the former councillor’s background.

Government ministers, including Taoiseach Leo Varadkar and Tánaiste Micheál Martin, have called on Ms McDonald to provide clarity after it was claimed that Sinn Féin officials discussed a 2011 shooting incident at Dowdall’s uncle’s home with him before the local elections in 2014.

As the Irish Examiner reports, Sinn Féin TD Eoin Ó Broin said that the incident was discussed with Dowdall at the time but it was Dowdall who raised the matter with the party rather than Sinn Féin officials questioning him about allegations of criminal behaviour.

Mr Varadkar told the Dáil that it was “clear” from Mr Ó Broin’s comment that there was more than an inkling, “that there was knowledge”.

Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe said Sinn Féin’s relationship with Dowdall raises questions of someone “aspiring to lead a new government”.

“I think there are a number of very important questions that have now emerged from the recent trial,” Mr Donohoe said.

During the trial, the court heard recordings of conversations between Dowdall and Gerard 'The Monk' Hutch in which Dowdall suggested Sinn Féin’s then director of elections in Dublin, Brian Keane, quizzed him about a 2011 shooting incident that occurred at the house of Dowdall’s uncle.

Mr Ó Broin said party officials did not do this and said it was “one of a number of lies” that Dowdall put before the court.

It comes as a spokesperson for Ms McDonald last night said that she has never met Mr Hutch, who walked free from court on Monday after he was acquitted of the murder of David Byrne.

Ms McDonald was at a white-collar boxing fundraising event at Croke Park in 2014 which Mr Hutch also attended. Dowdall was also present at the fundraising event held by a boxing club to which Mr Hutch has links.

sinn féinmary lou mcdonaldirelandgerry hutcheoin o brionjohnathan dowdalllinks
