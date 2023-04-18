Tue, 18 Apr, 2023 - 07:30

What the papers say: Tuesday's front pages

Gerard Hutch found not guilty in the Regency Hotel murder dominates the front papers across Ireland today.

The Irish Times leads with a picture of Mr Hutch walking away from the court, as they reveal gardai are still investigating him despite his acquittal.

The Irish Examiner also leads with the trial of Mr Hutch. The front page also reveals the HSE is refusing to cover the cost of patients treatment abroad.

The Irish Daily Star calls the end of yesterday's trial the 'trial of the century', with a picture of Mr Hutch after he left court.

The Irish Daily Mail leads with a warning from gardaí that Mr Hutch's life could be in danger in Ireland.

The Echo leads with calls from the Women of Honour who are calling for a public enquiry into allegations of sexual abuse in the Defence Forces.

A recovering economy, an investigation into the Prime Minister and a nationwide emergency text all lead the British newspaper front pages.

The Telegraph says single-sex schools can refuse transgender pupils with teachers not having to call children by their chosen pronouns.

Savers withdraw nearly 60 billion dollars (£48.6 billion) from three banks in the US, the Financial Times reports.

The Daily Mail reports on the imminent test of the UK’s emergency alarm system.

The Daily Express reports the economy is on the mend with positive signs showing a quicker improvement than expected.

The UK security chief has issued an alert over the threat from China, suggesting Beijing “wants supremacy not parity”, according to The Times.

The i reports on the investigation into Prime Minister Rishi Sunak by the UK ethics watchdog over his wife’s shares.

The Daily Mirror leads with Neville Lawrence warning the people who murdered his son that he will not stop fighting for them to stay in jail until they admit guilt.

Metro reports on Mr Sunak’s maths announcement and how he has been investigated over his failure to declare his wife’s shares.

And the Daily Star says Nasa has warned space travel makes you “goggle-eyed”.

