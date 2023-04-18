Tue, 18 Apr, 2023 - 06:11

Micheál Martin ‘deeply concerned’ by diplomat incident in Sudan

Micheal Martin said his thoughts are with an ‘outstanding Irish diplomat’.
By Rebecca Black, PA

The Minister for Foreign Affairs Micheál Martin has said he is deeply concerned following a “serious incident” at the home of the EU Ambassador to Sudan.

It comes after days of violence in a battle between the army and a powerful rival force.

Senior EU diplomat Josep Borrell tweeted on Monday evening that the EU Ambassador had been assaulted in his own residency, adding the incident  “constitutes a gross violation of the Vienna Convention”.

Tanaiste Micheál Martin said his thoughts are with an “outstanding Irish diplomat”.

The current EU Ambassador to Sudan is Irish diplomat Aidan O’Hara.

Mr Martin tweeted: “Deeply concerned at serious incident at home of the EU Ambassador to Sudan. A gross violation of the Vienna Convention.

“Thoughts are with outstanding Irish diplomat serving EU in difficult circumstances, and his family. Call for urgent cessation of violence in Sudan & dialogue.”

