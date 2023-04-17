Mon, 17 Apr, 2023 - 17:07

Be careful what you wish for, Ian Paisley warns those wishing to change agreement

The DUP MP was speaking during the Agreement 25 conference at Queen’s University Belfast.
Be careful what you wish for, Ian Paisley warns those wishing to change agreement

By Claudia Savage, PA

“Be careful what you wish for” was the message from DUP MP Ian Paisley Jr to those who wish to alter the Good Friday Agreement.

He was speaking during the Agreement 25 conference at Queen’s University Belfast.

Changes that have been proposed to Good Friday Agreement institutions include altering the community designation system at Stormont that would diminish parties’ veto power.

Vetoes have been used by both Sinn Féin and the DUP to take down the Stormont Assembly.

“If people want to change an agreement, which we’re being told is a totem, that’s up to people to seek those changes but I would just say, very clearly, be careful what we wish for in this because when you open up one side of it to satisfy some grievance on one side, you automatically start unravelling on another,” Mr Paisley said.

 

“Do we address issues in regard to the Assembly, to then address issues in reforming the referendum mechanism and the weighted majorities in that, what else do we unravel, what else do we open up?

He added: “Be very careful what we wish for because you might end up into another negotiation process which could last a very, very long period of time, whenever maybe resolving the problems around the protocol and Windsor and those issues should be where the focus is placed and get that fixed first.”

He was speaking on a panel with Dawn Purvis, former leader of the Progressive Unionist Party (PUP), John Alderdice, former leader of the Alliance Party, and Gary McMichael former leader of the Ulster Democratic Party (UDP).

Ms Purvis said that decreasing the number of MLAs in the Stormont Assembly was a mistake, with which Mr Paisley agreed.

He said cutting the number of MLAs at Stormont from 108 to 90 was “wrong”.

“I think it was wrong to have cut it from 108 members when it was that, I was in that Assembly for that first period of time when we had those members and it did add dynamic to the process and that is important,” he said.

He added: “We’re not utopia, we’re Ulster.

“We’re a divided community, we’re different and that difference should be our unique selling point. At the moment it’s our unique stumbling point.”

More in this section

Decision to grant Adams visa in 1994 was ‘to get everybody involved’ – Clinton Decision to grant Adams visa in 1994 was ‘to get everybody involved’ – Clinton
€66m transferred from firm behind Nuremore Hotel to related entities, court told €66m transferred from firm behind Nuremore Hotel to related entities, court told
Former sports coach accused of 266 counts of sexually assaulting boys Former sports coach accused of 266 counts of sexually assaulting boys
ulsterstormontgood friday agreementian paisley jrpaisleyagreementdup mp
NI political parties need to get on with doing the right thing: Blair

NI political parties need to get on with doing the right thing: Blair

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

“In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office" “In a world where the preference is to work at home, our team actually prefers the office"
Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless Cork's big names dig deep to help the homeless
Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more