Newsagents in Kildare celebrating its sixth National Lottery win

A local newsagents in Co. Kildare has experienced its sixth big National Lottery win after they sold the winning ticket worth €500,000 in last night's 9pm Daily Millions Plus draw.

News4U in the Glenroyal Shopping Centre in Maynooth, Co. Kildare sold the winning quick pick ticket worth half a million euro on the day of the draw, Wednesday 12th April.

This is the sixth time News4U has sold a big win on National Lottery tickets since 2005, which comes to an amazing, combined total of over €2.8 Million.

The Maynooth newsagents sold its first big winning Lotto ticket worth €450,000 in August 2005 and a winning Lotto Plus 1 ticket worth €350,000 was purchased at the store seven years later in October 2012.

Three EuroMillions Plus top prize wins worth €500,000 then followed in August of 2014, November 2016 and in August 2022.

Patrick Cass, Owner of News4U, only took over the shop in February of this year and was shocked to get the call from the National Lottery about the win: “I honestly can’t believe it! I’ve just taken over the running of the shop about two months ago and already have a big National Lottery win under the belt! It’s just fantastic. I had been hearing from people in the community that the shop had quite a few wins over the past number of years, so I wasn’t really sure about it all until I got the call this morning!

“We’re a small local shop, employing two staff and are based in the heart of the town. We would normally get a lot of passing trade from the local train and bus stops, so it really could be anyone, but I really do hope it's one of the locals as we have a very loyal customer base. We’re looking forward now to the flurry of excitement the win will bring over the next couple of days, and we wish the winner the very best of luck with their prize”, he added.

The National Lottery can confirm today that the winner of last night’s 9pm Daily Million Plus prize has made contact and arrangements are being made for them to claim their prize.