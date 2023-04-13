Thu, 13 Apr, 2023 - 16:51

Man dies after collision between van and pedestrian in Cork

The male pedestrian (70s) was taken to Cork University Hospital to be treated for his injuries, where he later passed away.
Michael Bolton

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision involving a van and a pedestrian that occurred on Main Street, Union Hall, Co. Cork, at approximately 8:30am on Thursday morning. 

The road was closed for a period to allow for a technical examination to be conducted by Forensic Collision Investigators. It has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to this collision to come forward.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and were travelling in this area between at the time of the collision, are asked to make this footage available gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Clonakilty Garda Station on 023 882 1570, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

corkcork university hospitalgardaivanfatal road collisionpedestrian
