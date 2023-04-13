Full list of Dublin road closures as Joe Biden spends day in capital

Dublin city centre will see heightened security and traffic disruption on Thursday as US president Joe Biden takes part in four separate engagements in the capital.

Despite no public events in the Dublin region, there are a series of road closures and restrictions impacting both residents and visitors.

Some 45 streets in the south inner city have parking restrictions in place since Tuesday, and will remain in place until Saturday. These include:

Bride Street

Canal Road

Castle Street

Christchurch Place

College Green

College Street

Cork Hill

Cork Street

Conyngham Road

Cuffe Street

Dean Street

Dolphins Barn

Dolphins Barn Street

Dolphin Road

Ely Place

Fitzwilliam Lane

Fitzwilliam Place

Fitzwilliam Street Lower

Grand Parade

Grove Road

Hume Street

Hatch Street Lower

Kevin Street Lower

Kevin Street Upper

Kildare Street

Leeson Street Lower

Leinster Street South

Lincoln Street South

Lord Edward Street

Merrion Row

Merrion Square South

Merrion Square West

Merrion Street Upper

Molesworth Street

Nicholas Street

Parnell Road

Patrick Street

Setanta Place

Ship Street

South Circular Road

St Luke’s Avenue

St Stephen’s Green

Suir Road

Werburgh Street

Westland Row

The Phoenix Park closed its gates at 5pm on Wednesday evening, and there will be no access until 5pm on Thursday evening.

At 7pm on Wednesday night, the following roads in the capital were fully closed:

Kildare Street

Molesworth Street

Merrion Street

Merrion Street Upper

Fitzwilliam Lane

School House Lane

Merrion Square West

Merrion Square South

From 8am on Thursday, the following roads will be closed:

Ship Street

Castle Street

Palace Street (closed to pedestrians)

Bins in the city centre and along the president’s designated travel route have been sealed by Dublin City Council. The bins are likely to remain sealed and covered until Friday.

On Friday afternoon president Biden will depart Dublin Airport for Knock. Normal operations will continue, but anyone travelling through the airport should allow additional time to arrive due to possible additional security patrols.

Gardaí have asked the public to heed their advice and instructions as they facilitate president Biden's visit.

Dublin City Centre remains open for business on Thursday, and An Garda Síochána said it would continue to liaise with businesses and local residents in the key locations.