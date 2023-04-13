Thu, 13 Apr, 2023 - 08:39

Full list of Dublin road closures as Joe Biden spends day in capital

There are a series of road closures and restrictions impacting residents and visitors alike.
Dublin city centre will see heightened security and traffic disruption on Thursday as US president Joe Biden takes part in four separate engagements in the capital.

Despite no public events in the Dublin region, there are a series of road closures and restrictions impacting both residents and visitors.

Some 45 streets in the south inner city have parking restrictions in place since Tuesday, and will remain in place until Saturday. These include:

  • Bride Street
  • Canal Road
  • Castle Street
  • Christchurch Place
  • College Green
  • College Street
  • Cork Hill
  • Cork Street
  • Conyngham Road
  • Cuffe Street
  • Dean Street
  • Dolphins Barn
  • Dolphins Barn Street
  • Dolphin Road
  • Ely Place
  • Fitzwilliam Lane
  • Fitzwilliam Place
  • Fitzwilliam Street Lower
  • Grand Parade
  • Grove Road
  • Hume Street
  • Hatch Street Lower
  • Kevin Street Lower
  • Kevin Street Upper
  • Kildare Street
  • Leeson Street Lower
  • Leinster Street South
  • Lincoln Street South
  • Lord Edward Street
  • Merrion Row
  • Merrion Square South
  • Merrion Square West
  • Merrion Street Upper
  • Molesworth Street
  • Nicholas Street
  • Parnell Road
  • Patrick Street
  • Setanta Place
  • Ship Street
  • South Circular Road
  • St Luke’s Avenue
  • St Stephen’s Green
  • Suir Road
  • Werburgh Street
  • Westland Row

The Phoenix Park closed its gates at 5pm on Wednesday evening, and there will be no access until 5pm on Thursday evening.

At 7pm on Wednesday night, the following roads in the capital were fully closed:

  • Kildare Street
  • Molesworth Street
  • Merrion Street
  • Merrion Street Upper
  • Fitzwilliam Lane
  • School House Lane
  • Merrion Square West
  • Merrion Square South

From 8am on Thursday, the following roads will be closed:

  • Ship Street
  • Castle Street
  • Palace Street (closed to pedestrians)

Bins in the city centre and along the president’s designated travel route have been sealed by Dublin City Council. The bins are likely to remain sealed and covered until Friday.

On Friday afternoon president Biden will depart Dublin Airport for Knock.  Normal operations will continue, but anyone travelling through the airport should allow additional time to arrive due to possible additional security patrols.

Gardaí have asked the public to heed their advice and instructions as they facilitate president Biden's visit.

Dublin City Centre remains open for business on Thursday, and An Garda Síochána said it would continue to liaise with businesses and local residents in the key locations.

dublintravelroad closuresbiden in irelandpresiden biden
