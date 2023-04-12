'Summer 2024 will see record US visitors' thanks to Biden visit

James Cox

"Joe Biden is worth 1,000 times any Kardashian influencer on Instagram" and will provide a huge boost to Irish tourism, according to Irish For Biden organiser Paul Allen.

The Irish For Biden campaign encouraged people to 'call a cousin', 'ring a relative', or 'phone a friend', as people with Irish American relations did their part to help Mr Biden in the 2020 US presidential election.

Mr Allen, who was with Mr Biden when the then vice president visited in 2016, told BreakingNews.ie: "Joe Biden is worth 1,000 times any Kardashian influencer on Instagram, summer 2024 will see record US visitors across the island.

"The Biden trip is like a golden worldwide tourism advertisement windfall, millions worth of free global publicity for Irish tourism."

Mr Biden was warmly welcomed in Co Louth today, where he visited Carlingford and Dundalk.

The US president was met by Tánaiste Micheál Martin, and the pair toured Carlingford Castle together.

The castle offers a view of Carlingford Lough where Mr Biden’s great-great grandfather Owen Finnegan left via Newry port during the Famine in 1849 for a new life in the United States.