Wed, 12 Apr, 2023 - 21:09

'Summer 2024 will see record US visitors' thanks to Biden visit

The Irish For Biden campaign encouraged people to 'call a cousin', 'ring a relative', or 'phone a friend'
'Summer 2024 will see record US visitors' thanks to Biden visit

James Cox

"Joe Biden is worth 1,000 times any Kardashian influencer on Instagram" and will provide a huge boost to Irish tourism, according to Irish For Biden organiser Paul Allen.

The Irish For Biden campaign encouraged people to 'call a cousin', 'ring a relative', or 'phone a friend', as people with Irish American relations did their part to help Mr Biden in the 2020 US presidential election.

Mr Allen, who was with Mr Biden when the then vice president visited in 2016, told BreakingNews.ie: "Joe Biden is worth 1,000 times any Kardashian influencer on Instagram, summer 2024 will see record US visitors across the island.

"The Biden trip is like a golden worldwide tourism advertisement windfall, millions worth of free global publicity for Irish tourism."

Mr Biden was warmly welcomed in Co Louth today, where he visited Carlingford and Dundalk.

The US president was met by Tánaiste Micheál Martin, and the pair toured Carlingford Castle together.

The castle offers a view of Carlingford Lough where Mr Biden’s great-great grandfather Owen Finnegan left via Newry port during the Famine in 1849 for a new life in the United States.

More in this section

Joe Biden delivers clear message during lightning-fast Belfast visit Joe Biden delivers clear message during lightning-fast Belfast visit
Simeon Burke demands audio recording from Court of Appeal arrest Simeon Burke demands audio recording from Court of Appeal arrest
Trump criticises Biden visit: 'You could have a third World War and this guy is in Ireland' Trump criticises Biden visit: 'You could have a third World War and this guy is in Ireland'
louthbidenunited statesdundalkcarlingfordirelandpaul allenirish for bidenirish tourismjoe biden ireland visit
PSNI will aim to recover costs from security around Good Friday Agreement events

PSNI will aim to recover costs from security around Good Friday Agreement events

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more