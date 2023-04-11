Tue, 11 Apr, 2023 - 21:29

US president Joe Biden arrives in Belfast

Mr Biden was welcomed by British prime minister Rishi Sunak
US president Joe Biden arrives in Belfast

Air Force One, carrying US president Joe Biden, has landed in Belfast.

The aircraft landed at the RAF Aldergrove airbase, which is adjoined to Belfast International Airport.

He was greeted off the aircraft by British prime minister Rishi Sunak.

Mr Biden and Mr Sunak left the runway in separate cars, with the US president departing with a large motorcade.

Air Force One pictured upon its arrival at Belfast International Airport Photo: CLODAGH KILCOYNE/AFP via Getty Images

Britain's Northern Ireland secretary Chris Heaton-Harris was among the welcoming party, in addition to the personal representative of to Britain's King Charles for Co Antrim, Lord-Lieutenant David McCorkell.

The US president is due to speak at Ulster University and meet with politicians from the North before travelling to the Republic on Wednesday.

US president Joe Biden being greeted off Air Force One in Belfast. Photo: Getty Images

His four-day stay in the Republic will involve engagements across Louth, Dublin and Mayo, including meeting with President Michael D Higgins and giving an address before the Oireachtas.

Mr Biden's son Hunter is understood to have joined him for the trip.

More to follow...

More in this section

People Before Profit to boycott Biden's Dáil address People Before Profit to boycott Biden's Dáil address
Security operation mounted at cemetery following republican Easter event Security operation mounted at cemetery following republican Easter event
Court refuses to entertain inquiry into detention of Simeon Burke Court refuses to entertain inquiry into detention of Simeon Burke
usjoe bidenbelfastus president
Biden says Irish visit is to 'keep the peace' ahead of arrival in Belfast

Biden says Irish visit is to 'keep the peace' ahead of arrival in Belfast

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more