US president Joe Biden arrives in Belfast

Air Force One, carrying US president Joe Biden, has landed in Belfast.

The aircraft landed at the RAF Aldergrove airbase, which is adjoined to Belfast International Airport.

He was greeted off the aircraft by British prime minister Rishi Sunak.

Mr Biden and Mr Sunak left the runway in separate cars, with the US president departing with a large motorcade.

Air Force One pictured upon its arrival at Belfast International Airport Photo: CLODAGH KILCOYNE/AFP via Getty Images

Britain's Northern Ireland secretary Chris Heaton-Harris was among the welcoming party, in addition to the personal representative of to Britain's King Charles for Co Antrim, Lord-Lieutenant David McCorkell.

The US president is due to speak at Ulster University and meet with politicians from the North before travelling to the Republic on Wednesday.

US president Joe Biden being greeted off Air Force One in Belfast. Photo: Getty Images

His four-day stay in the Republic will involve engagements across Louth, Dublin and Mayo, including meeting with President Michael D Higgins and giving an address before the Oireachtas.

Mr Biden's son Hunter is understood to have joined him for the trip.

More to follow...