Tue, 11 Apr, 2023 - 17:15

Teenage girl killed in 'tragic accident' in Kildare

The incident took place at the Hill of Allen near Newbridge last Friday
Sarah Slater

A teenage girl has died in what has been described as a “tragic accident” by gardaí.

The incident took place at the Hill of Allen, eight kilometres to the north-west of Newbridge, Co Kildare last Friday.

Gardaí conducted a search operation with the assistance from Mountain Rescue and the local Fire Service.

In a statement, gardaí said: “The body of a woman aged in her late teens was recovered from the area.

“Her body was removed to hospital for post-mortem. A file will now be prepared for the Coroner.

“This incident appears to be a tragic accident.  Foul play is not suspected.”

