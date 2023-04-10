Mon, 10 Apr, 2023 - 09:39

What the papers say – Monday's front pages

A wide variety of stories feature in the newspapers on Easter Monday.
Concerns over possible blackouts in the future, the cost of the refugee crisis and social housing developments are among the headlines in today's papers.

The Irish Times reports that the State bought 700 modular homes but didn't have the sites needed, while Bertie Ahern claims he should have challenged the tribunal against him.

The Irish Examiner leads with the cost of accommodating Ukrainian refugees is costing over €30 million a week.

 

The Irish Daily Mail leads with concerns that Irish households could be facing blackouts in the future.

The Irish Daily Star leads with a plot by the Kinahan cartel to steal the body of Eddie Hutch after his murder, while the paper also previews the Grand National.

The Echo reports that Cobh is set for a major tourism boost with 90 ships set to visit the seaside town this summer.

 

British papers

Junior doctors on strike, the Labour party’s controversial ad campaign and a positive sign for the global economy all lead Easter Monday’s newspaper front pages.

A report from The Guardian has revealed via a two-year long report that the UK is “not close” to being a “racially just” society, with findings showing high levels of abuse, inequality and discrimination.

Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer has made “no apologies” and stood by his advertising antics against Prime Minister Rishi Sunak despite Tory anger, the Daily Mail reports.

The Independent continues its campaign for an Afghan war veteran to gain asylum in Britain with a former army chief supporting the effort.

The Telegraph reports GPs will scrap routine services for up to a week to deal with the upcoming junior doctor strikes.

Labour will continue to blame the PM for the crashing economy with the party’s controversial ad attacks to continue, The Times reports.

The Daily Mirror led with record ambulance delays meaning one in three people who call 999 in an emergency have had to make their own way to the hospital.

The Financial Times reports on positive signs for the global economy with financial growth outlook outpaces forecasts, dodging a “big slowdown”.

Pharmacists, GPs and matrons have been “drafted” into hospitals to try and fill the gaps caused by strikes by junior doctors, the i reports.

The Daily Express leads with millions of Britons demanding banks to stay open as they prefer to deal with someone in person rather than over the internet.

And the Daily Star says scientists advising an “alien hunting” mission to Jupiter say they are looking for organisms that look more like prawns than “little green men”.


