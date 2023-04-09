Sun, 09 Apr, 2023 - 09:41

Easter weather: Widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms forecast on Monday

Easter Monday will see widespread showers with some sunny spells mixed between
Met Éireann has forecast widespread showers and isolated thunderstorms on Easter Monday, though there will be some sunny spells mixed between.

It will come after a blustery Easter Sunday, with rain moving in from the west through the morning, extending eastwards across the country by mid-afternoon on Sunday.

The last of the rain will clear to the east early on Sunday night, Met Éireann said, followed by scattered heavy or thundery showers moving in from the west with a slight chance of hail locally. Temperatures will dip to between 4 and 7 degrees overnight.

Easter Monday will see widespread showers with occasional sunny spells. Met Éireann said some of the showers will be heavy with hail and isolated thunderstorms are possible.

The rain will ease off towards Monday evening as drier spells develop. Temperatures will range from 9 to 12 degrees with fresh and blustery westerly winds developing.

