Sun, 09 Apr, 2023 - 09:45

Woman dies after being hit by car in Co Monaghan

The road has been closed pending a forensic investigation, and gardaí are appealing for witnesses.
Woman dies after being hit by car in Co Monaghan

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

A woman in her 70s has died after being struck by a car in Co Monaghan.

The accident happened on the R183 Newbliss Road at Clonavilla in Clones at around 10.45pm on Saturday.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí said no other injuries were reported.

The R183 at Clonavilla has been closed and local diversions are in place pending an examination by forensic collision investigators.

Officers are appealing for witnesses.

Any road users with footage, including dashcam footage, and who were travelling on the R183 Newbliss Road between 10pm and 11pm are asked to send it to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.

More in this section

Dublin ceremony gives voice to Troubles victims as names read aloud Dublin ceremony gives voice to Troubles victims as names read aloud
Cork assault victim who died one month after attack named Cork assault victim who died one month after attack named
Woman (20s) dies after crash in Co Meath Woman (20s) dies after crash in Co Meath
gardamonaghanco monaghanclonesclonavilla
What the papers say: Easter Sunday’s front pages

What the papers say: Easter Sunday’s front pages

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY
Contact Us Cookie Policy Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions

© Evening Echo Ltd, Linn Dubh, Assumption Road, Blackpool, Cork. Registered in Ireland: 523713

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more