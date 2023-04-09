Woman dies after being hit by car in Co Monaghan

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA

A woman in her 70s has died after being struck by a car in Co Monaghan.

The accident happened on the R183 Newbliss Road at Clonavilla in Clones at around 10.45pm on Saturday.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

Gardaí said no other injuries were reported.

The R183 at Clonavilla has been closed and local diversions are in place pending an examination by forensic collision investigators.

Officers are appealing for witnesses.

Any road users with footage, including dashcam footage, and who were travelling on the R183 Newbliss Road between 10pm and 11pm are asked to send it to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Monaghan Garda Station on 047 77200, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any Garda station.