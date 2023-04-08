Sat, 08 Apr, 2023 - 19:51

Dog owners warned to keep Easter eggs out of pets' reach

James Cox

Dogs Trust Ireland is warning dog owners to keep Easter eggs out of reach.

A chemical in chocolate can be fatal in some cases for dogs.

If you suspect your dog has eaten something like chocolate, you should contact your vet.

Corinna Fitzsimons, spokesperson for Dogs Trust Ireland, sakis cooked bones and greasy foods should also be kept away.

Ms Fitzsimons told Newstalk: "One of the things people can often do, especially around Easter and Christmas, is to offer dogs greasy leftovers, cooked bones, and meat.

"Just be really, really careful that you don't give your dog any cooked bones. If you are going to give them a little treat of cooked meat make sure it's not fatty.

"Anything that is high in fat can cause issues with dogs and make them very sick."

