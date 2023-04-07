Fri, 07 Apr, 2023 - 11:27

Man arrested as gardaí seize cannabis worth €130,000

The search was undertaken as part of Operation Tara in Dublin 2
James Cox

Gardaí have seized over €133,000 of suspected cannabis and arrested and charged one man following a search of a residence in Dublin on Thursday.

The search was undertaken as part of Operation Tara in Dublin 2.

The search was conducted under warrant by gardaí from the Dublin Metropolitan Region (DMR) South Central Divisional Drugs Unit, with support from the Street Crime Unit from Pearse Street Garda Station.

The operation was part of ongoing investigations into the sale and supply of drugs in the area.

During the course of the search, which took place at 1pm at a residence in the Macken Street area, approximately €133,840 of suspected cannabis was seized along with suspected drug paraphernalia.

The seized drugs will now be sent to Forensic Science Ireland for analysis.

A man in his 50s was arrested at the scene and detained at a Dublin garda station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.

He has since been charged and station bailed to appear at the Criminal Courts of Justice (Court 4) on Wednesday, April 26th.

Investigations are ongoing, gardaí said.

dublingardaidublin 2drug seizurecannabispearse street garda stationoperation taradublin metropolitan regiondmrmacken street
