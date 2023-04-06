Thu, 06 Apr, 2023 - 13:39

Dull skies and scattered showers expected over Easter weekend

Light showers are forecast throughout the long weekend
Muireann Duffy

April showers may put a slight dampener on the Easter bank holiday weekend, with Met Éireann forecasting largely dull conditions.

The weekend will get off to a good start on Friday, staying dry with hazy sunshine as maximum temperatures reach between 12 to 15 degrees.

However, clouds will thicken from the west coming into Friday evening and overnight, brining isolated patches of light rain and drizzle, particularly in the southwest and west.

The forecaster said cloudy conditions will continue into Saturday, but the day will be largely dry apart from some scattered showers.

The clouds will stay put for Easter Sunday, again with patchy rain and drizzle affecting parts of the country in the morning, pushing eastwards as the day progresses.

Easter Monday is set to begin with brighter conditions and sunny spells, however, Met Éireann added "widespread showers will develop through the morning and afternoon, some of which may be heavy".

Maximum temperatures across the weekend are expected to be in the region of 9 to 13 degrees.

weathermet eireannbank holiday weekendforecasteaster
