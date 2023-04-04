Appeals board gives green light for 2,341 homes in north Dublin

Gordon Deegan

An Bord Pleanala has given the green light for the construction of 2,341 residential units for north Dublin in four separate planning permissions.

The single largest development granted planning permission by the appeals board is a proposal by Alanna Homes and Alcove Ireland Four Ltd for 1,243 units for Barberstown, Barnhill and Passifyoucan, Clonsilla in Dublin 15.

The scheme is made up of 804 apartments, and 439 houses.

The appeals board has also granted planning to Gerard Gannon Properties for 650 residential units, made up of 265 houses and 365 apartments/duplex units on lands to the north and south of Main Street, Mooretown Distributor Road, Celestica/Motorola site, Swords.

In the face of strong local opposition, the appeals board has also granted planning permission to Patrick Crean’s Marlet Group for 180 apartments on the site of the former Bailey hotel in Howth.

An Bord Pleanala has also granted planning permission to Kategale Ltd for 268 build to rent apartments in two blocks with one rising to 11 storeys in height for Northwood Crescent, Santry in north Dublin.

The appeals board has issued the four decisions in one day as it moves to clear the backlog of Strategic Housing Development (SHD) cases - in the final week of last month, the board confirmed that it had 88 active SHD cases on file.

The most contentious scheme amongst the four SHDs granted planning permission is the plan by Patrick Crean’s Balscadden GP3 Limited for 180 apartments on a site Balscadden Road and Former Bailey Court Hotel, Main St, Howth.

In total, the appeals board received 57 third party submissions concerning the four apartment block scheme rising to five storeys.

There have been two previous SHD permissions for the site quashed.

Arguments raised by objectors include Howth does not need any more homes, the proposal will not contribute to reducing homelessness and the scheme represents overdevelopment given the small and constrained nature of the village.

Under the heading of design and density, objectors stated that the proposal will overwhelm the core of Howth Village and rural Balscadden Road and will be incongruous and insensitive to the surrounding area.

However, in her assessment, appeals board inspector, Rachel Gleave O’Connor stated that given the accessible characteristics of the site, there is nothing to preclude the proposed density level on the site.

As part of a 155 page inspector’s report, Ms Gleave O’Connor also stated that the proposed development incorporates varied heights, setbacks, landscaping and a design that would make a positive contribution to the area, particularly where it fronts onto Main Street and Balscadden Road.

The inspector stated: “In my opinion, the proposed development is not monolithic and takes advantage of the topography of the area.”

In response to the Kategale scheme, Deputy Roisin Shortall (Social Democrat) stated that “this continued oversupply of build-to-rent high-rise apartments is completely unsustainable and short-sighted”.

She stated: “Northwood needs more affordable family homes, to help foster a settled community and address local housing need."

Deputy Shortall stated that the maximum height of 11 storeys, “is wholly unsuitable for the area”.

She stated: “Higher buildings may be acceptable in certain areas, particularly those with multiple high-quality transport options, but Northwood is entirely dependent on bus services in the provision of public transport.”