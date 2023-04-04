Tue, 04 Apr, 2023 - 11:56

Number of homes paid by mortgage in 2021 down on 2019 -CSO

The median price paid for a dwelling purchased with a mortgage was over 40% higher than a dwelling purchased without a mortgage
The number of properties purchased in Ireland in 2021 decreased slightly in 2021, with 63% purchased through a mortgage.

According to figures by the Central Statistics Office (CSO), this is a slight decrease on the 65% high seen in 2019. South Dublin seen the highest amounts of dwellings purchased through a mortgage, with 77% mortgaged transactions.

The median price paid for a property purchased with a mortgage was over 40% higher than a dwelling purchased without a mortgage, with a mortgaged property averaging at €309,000, compared to €220,000.

The highest prices for both mortgages and non-mortgage prices could be found in Dun Laoghaire-Rathdown, with the average price for a mortgage purchased property at €610,000, compared to €560,000 without a mortgage. This is the sixth consecutive year for the region to have the highest average prices.

Today's figures also show an increase in age of which people are being approved for mortgages, with the average age of a mortgage purchaser at 37,compared to 47 for those who purchased without a mortgage.

The median income of a buyer with a mortgage was higher at €79,200 compared with €49,900 for a buyer without a mortgage.

