Skellig Michael tours to resume next month

Anne Lucey

The Unesco World Heritage site of Skellig Michael in Co Kerry will reopen for the 2023 season on Saturday, May 13th, when guides will return to island, it has been confirmed.

Visits are prohibited before that date, when the early mediaeval monastic site is unmanned.

Dogs and other animals are not allowed at any time and visitors are reminded to be wary of falling rocks.

"This is a particularly vulnerable site and visitors are therefore asked to co-operate with our efforts to protect this monument," the Office of Public Works (OPW) said.

It added that opening times will be dependent on favourable weather, sea and island conditions.

No closing date has been given, but the season usually runs until the end of September.

"Sceilg Mhichíl is one of Ireland’s most iconic heritage sites and plays an important role in the local tourism economy, which we are proud to support through this and other OPW sites in the county," Minister of State with responsibility for the OPW Patrick O'Donovan said.

"Sceilg Mhichíl is undoubtedly one of the most challenging sites in the care of the OPW," he added, referring to its recent selection as one of 10 global sites for a study on climate change.

Skellig Michael is the only European site participating in the 'Preserving Legacies: A Future For Our Past' project.

"Our team carries out tremendous work against the severe challenges of its location, isolation and unpredictable weather conditions to ensure safe access for visitors and the protection of the island’s heritage," Mr O’Donovan said.

All prospective visitors are encouraged to view the Skellig Michael safety video prior to booking a trip, the OPW added, warning that a visit to the island entails a climb of 618 steps, ascending over 180 metres.

"It is a demanding climb and any person with health issues should consider carefully their own physical limitations before exploring this part of the site," the statement added.