Almost 4,500 notices to quit issued in final quarter of 2022

Michael Bolton

Figures released today from the Residential Tenancies Board show that 4,329 Notices of Termination were issued in Q4 2022 while the eviction ban was in place.

Figures from the last six months show 9,070 notices were received by the RTB, with 5,358 (59 per cent) terminations issued because the landlord intended on selling the property.

Households who received eviction notices prior to the eviction ban, combined with those who received Notices of Termination during this period means 7,348 households now face eviction.

In 58 per cent of cases, the reason for issuing the notice to quit was because the landlord intends to sell the property, while a further 16 per cent said that the landlord or a family member intends on moving into the property.

Almost half of the notices were issued in Dublin (43.2 per cent), while 10.9 per cent were issued in Cork, 6.7 per cent in Galway and 4.7 per cent in Limerick.

Wayne Stanley, executive director of the Simon Communities of Ireland, expressed is concern with the figures.

“These latest figures from the RTB are very concerning. Of particular concern is the high number of Landlords reporting that they are selling up, with those homes most likely leaving the private rental system.

“Our recent locked out of the market report showed there are very few options for individuals and families to find a new home, particularly for those on low or modest incomes and this phenomenon of landlords leaving the market and selling-up will only exacerbate that.

“The Simon Communities across Ireland are particularly concerned that this will see homelessness grow in the coming weeks and months even beyond the current shocking levels.

“These figures and the current state of the private rental market further call into question the decision of the government to lift the moratorium on no fault evictions.

“Measures brought in by Government to mitigate the impact of the lifting of the moratorium, such as a ramping up of the tenant-in-situ scheme, the tenant’s right to ‘first refusal’ and changes to HAP evidently require time to deliver results. In that context, pulling away the safety net of the moratorium with 7,348 notices of terminations looming over the next three months is difficult to justify.”