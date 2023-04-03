An Bord Pleanala given green light to 255 unit apartment scheme for Santry

Gordon Deegan

An Bord Pleanala has granted planning permission to Cosgrave Developments UC for a 255 unit apartment scheme for Northwood Avenue in Santry in north Dublin.

The appeals board has granted planning permission for the five block apartment scheme rising to nine storeys despite concerns expressed by Roisin Shortall TD and some locals.

The 'Whitehaven' scheme is to be built on a site 1km southeast of the Ballymun M50 interchange and 4km south of Dublin airport.

The appeals board granted planning permission after finding that the scheme would constitute an acceptable quantum and density of development in this accessible urban location.

In her objection, Deputy Shortall urged the appeals board to refuse planning permission for the Strategic Housing Development (SHD) scheme.

The Dublin North-West TD stated that with a maximum height of nine storeys "this proposal is unsuitable for an outer city area”.

The scheme is made up of 229 two bed units, 11 one bed units and 15 three bed units.

Deputy Shortall said that the make-up of the scheme represents “yet another SHD of poor tenure mix”.Deputy Shortall stated that the number of three bed units proposed is “inadequate”.

Deputy Shortall told the appeals board that “building high rise blocks that primarily yield smaller homes will not encourage people to see apartment living as a long term option or meet the needs of families”.

She stated: “If this is to happen, apartments must be bigger, have greater storage, provide better open space etc. My view is that this effectively mono-tenure proposal would create a transitory population and not a settled community, which would benefit the local community in Northwood”.

Twenty-six of the units are to be sold to Fingal County Council for social and affordable housing.

An Bord Pleanala inspector in the case, Sarah Moran recommended that planning permission be granted after concluding that the proposal provides a satisfactory residential density and the proposed height is generally consistent with existing building heights in the vicinity.

Ms Moran stated that the development site is undeveloped zoned and serviced lands adjoining the built up area of Northwood.

Ms Moran stated the site is also a designated area where there is a vision for high density mixed use development and to support the provision of an appropriate quantum of residential development within the Metro Economic corridor.

Ms Moran stated that she was satisfied that the development responds to the adjoining existing and permitted residential areas and will not result in significant adverse impacts on residential amenities by way of overlooking or overshadowing