Sun, 02 Apr, 2023 - 20:38

Police investigating loyalist drugs feud search property in Co Down

A number of properties have been attacked in the conflict in the Ards and North Down area.
Police investigating loyalist drugs feud search property in Co Down

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Detectives have conducted a search of a property as part of the ongoing investigation into a series of attacks linked to a feud between drugs gangs in Co Down.

A number of properties were attacked in the last week as part of the conflict which police have blamed on expelled members of the UDA.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers, assisted by officers from the Tactical Support Group, and from local response teams, conducted a search of a property in the Newtownards area.

“A quantity of suspected Class A and Class C controlled drugs was recovered and taken away for further forensic examination.

“Other items, including drugs paraphernalia, a mobile device, and an electronic storage device, were also recovered.

“During the course of the search, a man in his 50s was cautioned for disorderly behaviour and attempted criminal damage to a police vehicle.”

Police search property as part of probe into feuding loyalist drugs gangs

