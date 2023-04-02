Police investigating loyalist drugs feud search property in Co Down

By Jonathan McCambridge, PA

Detectives have conducted a search of a property as part of the ongoing investigation into a series of attacks linked to a feud between drugs gangs in Co Down.

A number of properties were attacked in the last week as part of the conflict which police have blamed on expelled members of the UDA.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “Officers, assisted by officers from the Tactical Support Group, and from local response teams, conducted a search of a property in the Newtownards area.

A quantity of suspected drugs and other items have been seized following a search today at a property in the Newtownards area. pic.twitter.com/3QEfB4lDHg — Police Ards and North Down (@PSNIArdsNDown) April 2, 2023

“A quantity of suspected Class A and Class C controlled drugs was recovered and taken away for further forensic examination.

“Other items, including drugs paraphernalia, a mobile device, and an electronic storage device, were also recovered.

“During the course of the search, a man in his 50s was cautioned for disorderly behaviour and attempted criminal damage to a police vehicle.”