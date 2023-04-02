Sun, 02 Apr, 2023 - 11:54

Cowen says his children were subjected to online abuse after 'free sweets' analogy

Barry Cowen has revealed his children - who range in age from 15 to 28 - were subjected to online abuse following comments he made in the Dáil
Cowen says his children were subjected to online abuse after 'free sweets' analogy

James Cox

A Fianna Fáil TD has said he can "cope" with abuse targetted at him, but draws the line when "children or family members are targetted".

Barry Cowen has revealed his children - who range in age from 15 to 28 - were subjected to online abuse following comments he made in the Dáil.

Mr Cowen apologised for saying that extending the eviction ban was like "making sweets free for children".

“It’s like making sweets free for children, it’s fine for a little while but ultimately detrimental to the greater need,” he told the Dáil.

Speaking to the Business Post, he added that the personal attacks of the last week had been difficult.

Mr Cowen faced criticism from opposition TDs after drawing the analogy.

Addressing Mr Cowen's comment, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said: “I don’t think it was a good analogy, and I’m sure he would agree that they weren’t the correct words to use."

More in this section

Explorer who found Titanic tells of Cold War mission that helped find ship Explorer who found Titanic tells of Cold War mission that helped find ship
DUP panel on Brexit deal has completed its work, says Donaldson DUP panel on Brexit deal has completed its work, says Donaldson
Two men arrested as gardaí seize cannabis worth €1.36 million Two men arrested as gardaí seize cannabis worth €1.36 million
leo varadkardailfianna failbarry cowen
Mother and two children died by unlawful killing, inquest finds

Mother and two children died by unlawful killing, inquest finds

READ NOW

Sponsored Content

Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm Sustainability is to the fore for this award-winning dairy farm
Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services Ten minutes with Chloé Mant of St Patrick's Mental Health Services
Schüco informed! Schüco informed!

Latest

EL car logoThe Echo logo
The Echo paper

DELIVERED TO YOUR HOME FOR FREE

FREE HOME DELIVERY SERVICE

The Echo paper
SIGN UP TODAY

Add Echolive.ie to your home screen - easy access to Cork news, views, sport and more