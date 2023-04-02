Security concerns over Joe Biden’s big public event during Irish visit

James Cox

Confirmed details of US president Joe Biden's visit to Ireland are unlikely to be known until about 24 hours before his arrival, according to sources.

Mr Biden is set to visit Ireland between April 12th and 15th, first visiting Belfast to mark the 25th anniversary of the Good Friday Agreement.

There has been much speculation about what his trip will involve. However, sources told BreakingNews.ie that security issues are still being considered, and that any public address could take place in Dublin, Mayo or Louth.

The US president will be based in Dublin, possibly at the US Ambassador's residence in the Phoenix Park.

He is likely to make day trips to Ballina, Co Mayo, and Carlingford, Co Louth, where his family ancestry is linked with.

Sources said security concerns are very different to 2016, when Mr Biden visited as vice president, with the Secret Service assessing all factors before making final decisions on Mr Biden's itinerary.

Security assessments are ongoing ahead of US president Joe Biden's upcoming visit to Ireland. Photo: Getty Images

Security is the main priority for the White House, and Secret Service agents and administration officials have been in Ireland in recent days to make checks on potential locations for Mr Biden's visit.

Some locations in Dublin city centre are seen as high risk.

US authorities are also keeping a close eye on the health of former president Jimmy Carter.

The 98-year-old has been receiving end-of-life care at home in his native Georgia, and Mr Biden's visit to Ireland would be cancelled in the event if Mr Carter passes away.

Speaking at the White House on St Patrick's Day, Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said Ireland would "roll out the red carpet" for Mr Biden. He also thanked the US president for his support concerning Brexit.

He said Mr Biden had "made a real difference", adding that he showed "understanding" of issues related to Northern Ireland.