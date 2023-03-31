Eamon Ryan denies deals with Independents over no confidence vote

Vivienne Clarke

Minister for the Environment, Climate and Communications and Transport Eamon Ryan has said that no deals were done with Independent TDs during the recent no confidence votes against the coalition government.

Mr Ryan told RTÉ radio’s Morning Ireland that the ending of the eviction ban had been a difficult decision for everyone – all three government parties, the Independents and the Opposition.

The Opposition did not have a monopoly on concern about homelessness, he added. Mr Ryan said he expected the Government to complete its term of office. The 86 to 67 vote in favour of the Government indicated the confidence in the Government

“That gives us the confidence that what we need to do is knuckle down and deliver for the people of this country, as we've done for the last two and a half years,"

Mr Ryan was adamant that no deals were done with the Independents in return for their support. “They put forward some proposals in that amended motion, most of which we were already doing or agreed with, some which were new and which I thought were fair suggestions. So we agreed to those.”

“No one of the main opposition parties are saying that they would continue the eviction ban forever and a day, they would just extend it slightly longer. But that would have downside risks attached. Our policy in recognising that this is really difficult, and we want to try and avoid homelessness at all costs in whatever way we can.”

Mr Ryan said that tenants rights had been changed fundamentally. “If you are at risk of eviction, you will have the right of first refusal to be able to purchase the property. And that we will extend from the 1st of April, from this weekend, the tenant in situ scheme so that those households in receipt of housing supports can avail of that option.”

The Green Party had been in favour of the cost rental model for some time, the party was now delivering on those solutions. Government had to make difficult decision in difficult times. No one wanted to do this, but that was the job, he said.

There would be a safety net in place to protect tenants. Supports would be available through local authorities with the back of the Department of Housing.