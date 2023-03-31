Three men arrested after €600,000 worth of drugs seized in Dublin

Michael Bolton

Three men have been arrested in Dublin after €600,000 worth of cannabis was seized by gardaí.

On Thursday 30th March 2023, as a result of ongoing investigations targeting organised criminal activity under Operation TARA, personnel attached to the Garda National Drugs & Organised Crime Bureau, supported by the Special Crime Task Force, intercepted two vehicles shortly before 2.00pm in the Balbriggan area of County Dublin.

In the course of the operation Cannabis Herb worth in excess of €600,000 and €15,000 in cash was seized.

Three men, aged 37, 40 and 44, were arrested in relation to drug trafficking and detained under Section 2 of Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996, at a Garda Station in North County Dublin.

The drugs seized will be forwarded to FSI for analysis. Investigations are ongoing and further updates will follow.